Portland Police Officially Declare ‘Unlawful Assembly’ As Protests Continue

Portland Police officially declared an “unlawful assembly” Monday night as demonstrations continued in the city for the 68th night.

Protesters were told to leave the area at the Penumbra Kelly Building in Northeast Portland after police declared the assembly unlawful “due to criminal activity.” (RELATED: Portland Recorded More Homicides In July Than Any Month Over Last 30 Years)

“If you do not disperse to the east, you are subject to arrest and use of force including crowd control munitions,” the police department tweeted.

An unlawful assembly has been declared several times over the past few weeks in Portland. Protests, many of which began peacefully, escalated into violent riots where protesters set fire to the federal courthouse and clashed with police. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Declared In Portland As Fires Burn, Federal Officers Battle With Rioters)

A crowd of about 150 people clashed with police as they gathered at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Monday night, which marked the 68th straight night of protests, the Oregonian reported. Protesters threw water bottles and other objects at police and shined high-powered lasers into the officers’ eyes, according to the report. An officer was punched, and another was hit with a protester’s baton. Pepper spray and smoke canisters were used.

Police appeared to make an arrest at a separate gathering at the Portland Justice Center, according to The Oregonian.