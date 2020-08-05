Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Blue Floral Dress During Trip To South Wales

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty blue dress during a trip to South Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the the long-sleeve powder blue floral number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William at Barry Island.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and tan wedge high heel sandals.

To say it was the perfect summer look would be a serious understatement.

During the visit, Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge spoke to local business owners about the impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry, per Hello magazine.

from Wales More to come from The Duke and Duchess’s time in South Wales later today! pic.twitter.com/8QpzJwTkXa — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 5, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks throughout the years here.