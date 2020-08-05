Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Blue Floral Dress During Trip To South Wales

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat with business owners inside Marco's cafe, during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Barry Island, South Wales, to speak to local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector on August 5, 2020 in Barry, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty blue dress during a trip to South Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever  in the the long-sleeve powder blue floral number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William at Barry Island.  (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and tan wedge high heel sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say it was the perfect summer look would be a serious understatement.

During the visit, Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge spoke to local business owners about the impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry, per Hello magazine.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks throughout the years here.