New York Author, Columnist Pete Hamill Dies At 85

Beloved New York columnist and author Pete Hamill died Wednesday morning.

Hamill passed away due to heart and kidney failure, his brother Dennis Hamill confirmed to the Associated Press.

“Pete was truly one of the good guys,” Pete’s brother told the outlet.

“Pete Hamill was an inspiration to generations of reporters who reveled in his unique style of storytelling and his gifts as a writer and reporter who spoke truth to power,” the New York Press Club said in a statement, per the AP. (RELATED: Regis Philbin’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Hamill worked for outlets such as The Post, the New York Daily News, the Village Voice and New York Newsday. He has also been published in outlets such as New York, Playboy, The New Yorker, Esquire and Rolling Stone.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared a statement on Hamill’s death to Twitter.

“Pete was a giant of journalism, a quintessential New Yorker and a personal friend to my father and myself,” Cuomo said in his statement. “I learned much from him and he inspired me. Pete’s death is going to leave a hole in the heart of New Yorkers.”