Fashion Icon And Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt Dies At 95

Gloria Vanderbilt has died at 95 years old.

Vanderbilt passed away Monday morning from stomach cancer, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. The fashion icon died at her home surrounded by her friends and family.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms,” her son Anderson Cooper said in a statement to CNN. “She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern.” (RELATED: Anderson Cooper Gets Drunk On Tequila On CNN’s New Year Eve’s Broadcast)

Vanderbilt was an American artist, actress, fashion designer, author, heiress and socialite.

In the 1930s, she was the subject of a high-profile custody case between her mother and her aunt.

In her adult life, Vanderbilt launched a series of fashion, perfume and home items in her name. She was also one of the first to design blue jeans.

Vanderbilt was married four times throughout her life and gave birth to four sons, including CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.