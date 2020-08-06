Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Arrested On More Than A Dozen Sexual Assault Charges

Grammy-winning music producer Detail has been arrested on more than a dozen sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents spanning nearly a decade.

The 41-year-old producer, born Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles and is facing 15 counts of sexual assault, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The post was noted by the Associated Press in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus

Grammy-winning producer Detail arrested on 15 sexual assault charges https://t.co/3uTQmtxapg pic.twitter.com/KEk2FfB6bv — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) August 6, 2020

“The incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018,” the release explained. “In January 2020, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review. On July 31, 2020, detectives were notified fifteen sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges were filed against Noel Christopher Fisher.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The music producer was being held on close to $6.3 million bail, per the release. No other details were provided.

“Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges,” Detail’s attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, shared in an email with the outlet.

“I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” he added.

According to the report:

Last year, a model and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a Los Angeles lawsuit that accused the producer of abusing and raping her. She is one of six women, some established professionals and others music-industry newcomers, who have spoken out publicly against what they said was Fisher’s sexual aggression.

The music producer previously worked with Beyonce and Jay-Z on their 2015 hit “Drunk in Love,” along with other stars like Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.