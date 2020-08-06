Politics

Former Press Sec For Sen. Kamala Harris Has Joined The Twitter Communications Team

Sen. Kamala Harris

(Screenshot/ABC)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ former press secretary has joined Twitter’s communications team and took to Twitter Wednesday to explain why a tweet from President Donald Trump’s reelection team was removed.

Nick Pacilio quoted the president’s tweet, which was a retweet of his campaign’s post, saying that it had been removed because it violated Twitter’s “rules on COVID-19 misinformation.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’)

The tweet that reportedly violated the rules was a video clip of a recent Fox News interview during which President Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to the novel coronavirus.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis pointed out that prior to working for Twitter, Pacilio had most recently worked as press secretary for Harris — who has repeatedly called for Trump to be banned from the platform altogether. Pacilio’s Twitter bio lists his current occupation as “communications at Twitter.”

Twitter also recently hired former FBI attorney James Baker as Deputy General Counsel.

The president has voiced his displeasure with Baker, who served as General Counsel of the FBI from January of 2014 to January of 2018, and had been connected to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant that eventually resulted in surveillance of Carter Page in 2016.