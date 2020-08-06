Former Press Sec For Sen. Kamala Harris Has Joined The Twitter Communications Team

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ former press secretary has joined Twitter’s communications team and took to Twitter Wednesday to explain why a tweet from President Donald Trump’s reelection team was removed.

Nick Pacilio quoted the president’s tweet, which was a retweet of his campaign’s post, saying that it had been removed because it violated Twitter’s “rules on COVID-19 misinformation.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’)

The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we’ve required removal. https://t.co/fDPcEa9hRe — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) August 5, 2020

The tweet that reportedly violated the rules was a video clip of a recent Fox News interview during which President Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to the novel coronavirus.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis pointed out that prior to working for Twitter, Pacilio had most recently worked as press secretary for Harris — who has repeatedly called for Trump to be banned from the platform altogether. Pacilio’s Twitter bio lists his current occupation as “communications at Twitter.”

Twitter hired Kamala Harris’s press secretary to decide what the President of the United States is allowed to say on Twitter. https://t.co/mU4uHWAcfT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2020

Trump uses Twitter as a weapon to divide our country. pic.twitter.com/1128fP8qvf — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2019

The words of a president matter. Trump has again shown he is irresponsible and endangering others with his tweets. He should lose the privilege to be on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/t2w8cw3uZW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

Trump’s tweets incite violence, threaten witnesses, and obstruct justice. We can’t crack down on Facebook but turn a blind eye to Twitter. Big tech companies must be held accountable for how they allow him to abuse their platforms. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2019

Twitter also recently hired former FBI attorney James Baker as Deputy General Counsel.

Thrilled to welcome @thejimbaker to @Twitter as Deputy General Counsel. Jim is committed to our core principles of an open internet and freedom of expression, and brings experience navigating complex, global issues with a principled approach. — Sean Edgett (@edgett) June 15, 2020

The president has voiced his displeasure with Baker, who served as General Counsel of the FBI from January of 2014 to January of 2018, and had been connected to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant that eventually resulted in surveillance of Carter Page in 2016.