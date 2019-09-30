Politics

Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’

Kamala Harris says Trump's Twitter should be suspenced (Fox News screengrab)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that President Donald Trump’s “Twitter account should be suspended.”

Speaking on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday night, the California senator was specifically addressing Trump’s Monday tweets about the CIA whistleblower whose report led to the current House impeachment inquiry.

Trump also insinuated that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason:

WATCH:

Responding to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s question about the whistleblower’s safety, Harris expressed her belief that Congress would “do everything that is necessary to support and protect the whistleblower.”

The California senator then took aim at Trump, stating that his tweets have been “irresponsible” in a “way that could result in harm to other people.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Forces Juan Williams To ‘Give Up’ When He Pulls Out ‘Mutual Legal Assistance’ Treaty With Ukraine)

Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be — his Twitter account should be suspended. I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.