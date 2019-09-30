Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that President Donald Trump’s “Twitter account should be suspended.”

Speaking on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday night, the California senator was specifically addressing Trump’s Monday tweets about the CIA whistleblower whose report led to the current House impeachment inquiry.

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

WHO CHANGED THE LONG STANDING WHISTLEBLOWER RULES JUST BEFORE SUBMITTAL OF THE FAKE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT? DRAIN THE SWAMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Trump also insinuated that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason:

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Responding to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s question about the whistleblower’s safety, Harris expressed her belief that Congress would “do everything that is necessary to support and protect the whistleblower.”

The California senator then took aim at Trump, stating that his tweets have been "irresponsible" in a "way that could result in harm to other people."