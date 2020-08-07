CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar Calls Out Trump Campaign Manager Mercedes Schlapp For Attacking Her Military Husband

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar accused President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Mercedes Schlapp of trying to “character assassinate” her husband in a statement Thursday.

Schlapp wrote in a RealClearPolitics op-ed Thursday that “Keilar’s husband [Fernando Lujan] is a ferocious opponent of the president, a former director of the National Security Council under President Obama, and a man who tweets, among other things, that Donald Trump makes him ‘throw up.'”

Keilar responded to the op-ed by writing that Schlapp’s op-ed was “riddled with lies.” Schlapp apologized to Lujan afterwards, according to a tweet he wrote. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp Points Out The Big Problem With Joe Biden’s Fundraising Numbers)

Just received a call from Mercedes Schlapp, apologizing for the bad info. Good to see that there’s still room for decency, even in this hyper-polarized political environment. — Fernando Lujan (@fernandomlujan) August 7, 2020

“Your op-ed is riddled with lies, Mercedes, but most despicable is you trying to character assassinate my husband, an active duty military officer, and mistaking him for someone else in the process,” Keilar tweeted before the apology call.

In response to ⁦⁦@mercedesschlapp⁩’s ⁦@RealClearNews⁩ op-ed. Get your facts straight. And don’t mess with my family. pic.twitter.com/pMgIyfSEv0 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 6, 2020

The CNN anchor added that the tweet Schlapp referenced in her op-ed was not from her husband. Schlapp also didn’t include that Keilar’s husband was also a former director of the National Security Council under Trump, and was promoted in 2017, according to the CNN anchor.

“Get your facts straight,” Keilar wrote. “And don’t mess with my family.”