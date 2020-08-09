Phil Robertson: Election Is A Choice Between ‘Peace Of Mind’ And ‘Hell On Earth’

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson told Fox News’ “Watters’ World” Saturday night that the November election is a choice between “peace of mind” and “hell on earth.”

“If you look at it logically, viewing it through a spiritual lens, you’ve got the devil on one hand, you have got Jesus on the other, and those two forces are coming together,” Robertson told guest host Brian Kilmeade.

WATCH:

“If you punch the wrong button and go with the wrong person, there’s either hell on earth or peace of mind,” he continued. “Jesus, peace of mind, Karl Marx and his adherents, Hell on earth. That’s where we are.”

When Kilmeade brought up Robertson’s initial reluctance to support the president in 2016, the “Duck Dynasty” star said he met with Trump “three times.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters: ‘You Can Feel The Momentum Shift In The Presidential Race’)

“I met with him three times since he was running,” he said. “The second time via telephone. He gave me a call and we talked it over. Three times I met with him, Kilmeade, this was at the center of our discussion. I pointed him to Jesus. We talked spiritual matters all three times.”