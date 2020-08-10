CLARK: Nevada’s November Nightmare

President Trump is gaining ground in Nevada. Democrats know it, so they cut a midnight backroom deal in a brazen attempt to rig November’s election. Governor Sisolak ensured mass chaos and an election nightmare with the stroke of a pen.

That is why President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit last Tuesday to stop the chaos in Nevada. The President is fighting to make sure every citizen’s vote counts — and counts once. Our lawsuit seeks to invalidate Assembly Bill 4 as unconstitutional on two grounds. First, the legislation allows ballots cast after Election Day to be counted. Second, it violates the principle of one person one vote by not preventing some from having their vote count more than once.

Nevada Democrats implemented the exact universal vote-by-mail system President Trump has warned against for months. The state will mail every voter — living or dead, at home or moved — a ballot. This is the same system that led to the “train wreck” primary in New York. We still don’t know the results of key races six weeks after that election. Even Andrew Cuomo has been forced to admit the system is flawed. And this is the same system that left 100,000 votes uncounted in California’s primary.

Rather than learning from their Democrat counterparts’ failures, Nevada’s liberal leadership decided to turn New York’s primary disaster into a November nightmare, making it impossible for results to be delivered on election night.

There are secure options for voting during the pandemic. Many states, like Florida, provide a safe and secure absentee system and allow for robust early voting to avoid crowded polling locations and lines. In the traditional absentee framework, the voter request of a ballot is a key safeguard that protects Florida’s system, as it prevents election offices from blindly mailing live ballots to every name on their likely outdated and inaccurate voter rolls. Florida also requires signature matching and voter verification, crucial election integrity safeguards remarkably absent from Nevada’s new system.

Nevada also now claims the ignominious first in the nation status for being the first place harvesters can openly harvest ballots after Election Day. The state will accept mailed ballots without postmarks up to three days after the election. So ballots cast after November 3 — invalid ballots — will be included in the state’s results. For example, if a Nevada voter wakes up on November 4 and finds President Trump is winning the state, he can make house calls to his neighbors, family, friends and even strangers who hadn’t submitted their ballots. He can get paid to harvest those ballots, drop only the Biden ballots in the mailbox and have those invalid votes counted. This is fraud. It defies the principle of election integrity. And the Democrats’ policy openly allows it.

Put simply, this is Democrat elected officials delaying the election until they can find enough votes to win.

But that’s not all. The law also lets paid operatives fill out ballots for voters 65+ under the guise of “voter assistance.” Rather than protecting voters from COVID, which Democrats falsely claim is their aim, this law invites harvesters into older voters’ homes to falsify ballots, increases chances of exposing this vulnerable population to COVID and swings the door wide open to intimidation of older voters.

Universal mail-in voting will make a mockery of the American ideal of “one person, one vote.” In a free and fair election, President Trump wins hands down. Democrats are trying every hare-brained idea they can come up with to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Justin Clark is the deputy campaign manager for the Trump 2020 campaign.