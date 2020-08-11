Can’t Afford Art Class? Then This Bundle For $34 Bucks Is An Artist’s Dream

Have your recent bouts of downtime left you longing to pick up a paintbrush? Even if you’ve never attended an art class in your life, The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle will turn you into a true painter. But the best part? Each expertly-led course is deeply discounted, making the entire program just $35 bucks.

Intrigued? Check out the awesome courses the bundle offers!

How to Paint From Beginner to Master

If you’re curious about oil painting, this course teaches you everything you need to know about this classic art form. Over the course of 28 lessons, you’ll become well-versed in the oil painting process, including how to paint in layers, pick the right colors, and which supplies to work with. By the end of the course, you’ll know how to paint a portrait in full color!

Still Life Painting

Under the instruction of Joseph Patric Daniels, a professional artist, and illustrator, you’ll learn all there is to know about this classic art form, from how to properly mix colors to brushstroke technique. And unlike you would in a classroom, the course gives you a front seat to in-depth lessons, giving you a close-up view of the process in action.

How to Draw From Beginner to Master

Even if your drawing skills are equal to that of a fifth-grader, this state-of-the-art drawing course can turn you into a real sketch master. That’s because, with over 70 lessons at your fingertips, you’ll get an incredible education in shading techniques, anatomy sketching, and even the art of choosing the right pencils. By the end of the course, you’ll have a solid understanding of the very techniques Leonardo Da Vinci, William Adolphe Bouguereau, and Rembrandt Van Rijn made famous.

How to Paint Watercolor Landscapes With Colin Bradley

The world of watercolor is vast, but under the instruction of watercolor pro, Colin Bradley, you’ll hone in on the special techniques that make the art form so versatile. Over the course of just five lectures, you’ll learn to paint landscape essentials like bodies of water, trees, and sky, understanding the complex process of painting with watercolor.

How to Paint Quinton’s Ross on Wye: Realistic Watercolor

After learning the watercolor basics, let the world-renowned English watercolor painter, Alfred Robert, open your eyes to painting with realism. In this course, you’ll learn step-by-step how to paint landscape standard, Ross on Wye by A.R. Quinton, gaining an understanding of watercolor technique along the way.

How to Paint a Skiing Landscape with Watercolor

Under artist Colin Bradley’s expert guidance, you’ll paint an entire skiing landscape in watercolor after a single hour of instruction! Even if you’re new to the watercolor game, the process of following the outline of a real ski landscape scene will show you all there is to know about the painting process. You’ll also learn about the different materials real artists use to bring landscapes to life on paper.

Ready to get your brush wet? Get The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle: Learn to Paint & Draw for just $34.99 before it’s too late!

Prices subject to change.

