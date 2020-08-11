US

Construction Crew Paves Over ‘Defund The Police’ Painting At BLM Plaza In DC

People walk down 16th street after “Defund The Police” was painted on the street near the White House on June 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
A construction crew paved over the phrase “Defund The Police” on Tuesday that had been previously painted onto Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a massive street painting along the newly-named BLM Plaza in front of the White House on June 5 that said “Black Lives Matter.”

One day later, activists painted over the D.C. flag portion of Bowser’s statement and added their own message: “= Defund The Police.”

While the Department of Public Works re-painted the equal sign to its original D.C. flag, the “Defund The Police” statement was allowed to remain – until Tuesday, when a construction crew was seen by a Daily Caller employee re-paving the area. (RELATED: DC Mayor Won’t Answer Repeated Questions About Removing ‘Defund The Police’ Mural From City Street)

WATCH:

Many signs and artworks had also been removed as workers paved over the saying. Bowser’s original “Black Lives Matter” mural did not appear to be being paved over.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the removal of the “Defund The Police” phrase.