Florida State Will Have A Football Scrimmage Saturday

The Florida State Seminoles will have a football scrimmage Saturday.

Despite the fact that many conferences don’t think it’s safe to play football, head coach Mike Norvell told the media that the Seminoles will have a team scrimmage this weekend, according to Brendan Sonnone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FSU set to scrimmage on Saturday, per Norvell.https://t.co/cSiTCeM5Oq — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) August 12, 2020

The Big 10’s decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic is literally looking dumber and dumber with every single passing minute.

The conference has told fans that it’s not safe to play football. Meanwhile, FSU is going to play football this upcoming weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

How is that possible? I was told by Twitter talking heads and by the Big 10 power players that such an event simply wasn’t possible.

With every single program that chooses to play football, the Big 10’s decision to not play just gets worse and worse.

It seems like we thought other teams would follow our lead. Clearly, they had no intention of ever doing that, and FSU will be slinging passes in a couple days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 11, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

Good for Florida State and horrible for the Big 10.