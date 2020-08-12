Country Superstar Hank Williams Jr. Headed To Music Hall Of Fame

Music legend Hank Williams Jr. is headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame along with a handful of other superstars in the Class of 2020 inductees.

“Bocephus [Williams Jr.] has been eyeing this one for awhile,” the 71-year-old country superstar shared with Taste of Country.com in a piece published Wednesday. “It’s a bright spot during a difficult year.” (RELATED: Hank Williams Jr.: Obama-Boehner Golf Match Like ‘Hitler Playing Golf With Netanyahu’)

"I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years," he added. "I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man … one of the greatest [Hank Williams, his father]."

Hank performed on the @opry stage this week in honor of @DollyParton. Grab some Hank Jr. merch at: https://t.co/ZrRb3K1E2O pic.twitter.com/j6CGU6K8QG — Hank Williams, Jr. (@HankJr) October 18, 2019

“I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me,” the “Family Tradition” hitmaker continued. “It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated.”

The “All My Rowdy Friends” singer was named along with country performers Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon, per the outlet.

According to the report:

Williams will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category, while Stuart will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category. Dillon will be inducted in the Songwriter category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the Recording and/or Touring Musician and Non-Performer categories.

As most people know, Bocephus first followed in his father’s footsteps with his music style before changing direction with rocking hits like “Family Tradition,” “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” and “A Country Boy Can Survive,” just to name a few.

The formal induction of the class of 2020 has yet to be announced.

Congratulations!