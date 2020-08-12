Paige VanZant Signs $1 Million Deal With The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Paige VanZant has left the UFC and has landed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

According to ESPN, VanZant’s deal is for four fights with the BKFC, and it’s valued at more than a million dollars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just spoke to @paigevanzant, who confirmed she signed a multi-fight, multi-million dollar deal w/ BKFC. She is very happy: “I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I’m just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to be people that’s not the way I see myself at all.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2020

VanZant also announced the signing on Instagram. Her last UFC fight was against Amanda Ribas, which she lost.

Obviously, props to VanZant for getting paid, but I can’t help but think this is a avery stupid decision.

For those of you who don’t know, the BKFC is straight up fighting without gloves. It’s incredibly brutal, and VanZant just signed up for four bouts.

Honestly, I don’t understand why VanZant just doesn’t stop fighting and find work in the entertainment industry.

She’s already made serious money from “Dancing with the Stars,” and could make a ton more without her face getting bashed in.

Clearly, she must just love fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jul 10, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

Best of luck, but I think there’s a high chance that she is going to regret this career move.