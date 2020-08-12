Trump Labels QAnon-Promoting House Candidate A ‘Future Republican Star’ Following Primary Victory In Georgia’s 14th District

President Donald Trump tweeted a congratulatory message to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial U.S. House of Representatives candidate known for publicly supporting the QAnon conspiracy theories following her Tuesday night primary victory in Georgia’s 14th District.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” POTUS wrote Wednesday morning. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” (RELATED: Georgia Candidate Who Reportedly Supported QAnon Conspiracy Wins GOP Runoff)

Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves has held the 14th District seat since its formation in 2010. He announced in December of 2019 that he would not seek reelection.

Greene easily secured the party nomination with more than 60% of the vote. (RELATED: Big Tech Purges Q Accounts — Will This Have An Impact On November?)

Republican House Leadership, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, came out against Greene’s candidacy after videos were unearthed this summer of her calling black Americans “slaves” and making other anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks.

Neither McCarthy nor Scalise returned Daily Caller’s requests for comment by press time Wednesday morning.

“The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me,” Greene tweeted Tuesday night in celebration of her victory. “Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies.”

She will face off against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the November election.