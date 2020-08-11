Georgia Candidate Who Reportedly Supported QAnon Conspiracy Wins GOP Runoff

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican accused of making racist and xenophobic remarks, and who has allegedly supported QAnon conspiracy theories, won her congressional runoff Tuesday.

Greene’s win means that she will almost surely be elected to Congress in Georgia’s 14th district which nonpartisan forecasters rate as either “solid” or “safe Republican.” She beat John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, getting over 60% of the vote, according to The New York Times.

Greene has been widely condemned for Facebook videos that show her making multiple racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, Politico reported in June.

In the videos, she said that Black people were “slaves to the Democratic party,” and likened George Soros, a Jewish mega-donor to the Democratic Party who fled Nazi-occupied Hungary during World War II, to a Nazi himself, according to Politico.

Though Republicans condemned her comments when they surfaced – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called them “appalling” and said that he had “no tolerance for them” – they have done little to oppose her candidacy, and largely declined to back her primary opponent, according to Politico.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has been Greene’s most outspoken Republican critic in Congress, and has directly fundraised for and contributed to Cowan’s campaign, according to Politico.

“The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great,” he said in a statement in June. “I will be supporting Dr. Cowan.”

Some GOP lawmakers have likened Greene’s comments to the racist remarks made in the past by Iowa Rep. Steve King, who lost his primary in June after nine terms in Congress, Politico reported. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Tells Steve King To Find Another Job)

Cowan himself has harshly criticized Greene, saying that he’s determined to “protect the Republican party.”

“She is the antithesis of the Republican party. And she’s not conservative – she’s crazy,” he said, according to Politico, warning that Democrats would use her remarks to boost fundraising for their candidates in House races across the country as well.

“She deserves a YouTube channel, not a seat in Congress. She’s a circus act,” he added.

Greene now faces Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.

Green’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

