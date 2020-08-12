Politics

Trump To Announce Official Measures For Reopening Schools, Conway Says

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump will announce his administration’s measures for school reopening Wednesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conyway said on Fox News.

Trump has been a firm advocate of reopening schools in the fall, arguing the calls for delay are “political nonsense.” Governors across the country ordered schools to close for the final months of the 2019-2020 school year, but states and districts disagree on when classrooms should reopen.

“We want them to open soon and safely and we’re coming up with eight measures or so on how to do that which will be announced today,” Conway said Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘They Have To Stay Open’: McEnany Defends Trump’s Call To Reopen Schools)

The American Academy of Pediatricts came forward last month to urge state governments to reopen schools in the fall, saying risk of COVID-19 spread among students is low. The group also said dangers of keeping students home and away from learning outweighs the potential risk of spread. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany: Pelosi ‘Won’t Lay Off The Ice Cream,” But She’s ‘Just Fine’ With Laying Off American Workers)

“Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the group said according to U.S. News.