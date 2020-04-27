Kayleigh McEnany: Pelosi ‘Won’t Lay Off The Ice Cream,’ But She’s ‘Just Fine’ With Laying Off American Workers

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday, blaming her for recent layoffs.

McEnany targeted the speaker over her hesitation to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, a popular program used to approve loans to small businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: What We Know And Don’t Know About The Coronavirus)

“I would note the paycheck projection program, which was just replenished, that funding starts again today, so small business owners across the country will get a chance to get that money to pay their workers,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News. “It should have been here a week ago, but unfortunately Nancy Pelosi delayed this.”

McEnany continued to criticized Pelosi, ripping her over an appearance on a late night television program earlier this month, where the speaker showed off her collection of ice cream. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Claims Republicans Held Up Coronavirus Relief Package)

“She was out on late night television. She was out eating ice cream, as literally people were being potentially laid off or worried about their paycheck,” McEnany said. “You know, Nancy Pelosi, she won’t lay off the ice cream, but she’s just fine with laying off America’s workers and that’s a shame.”

Pelosi has come under fire since showing off her ice cream collection, with President Donald Trump’s campaign running an advertisement intended to portray the speaker as out of touch.

“Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Twitter last week.

Over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down the U.S. economy.