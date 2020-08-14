25% Of Young Adults Say They Considered Suicide During Coronavirus Pandemic: CDC

Twenty-five percent of young adults, aged 18-24, say they’ve thought of committing suicide in the last month due to coronavirus conditions, according to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study released Friday.

The CDC study also highlighted increased anxiety among youth leading to substance abuse: more than 40% of questioned indicated that their behavior or mental health has been affected b the pandemic. The CDC surveyed 5,412 young adults between June 24 and 30. (RELATED: COVID-19 Is A ‘Mental Health Threat,’ Doctor Says)

The data was collected through an anonymous internet survey based on self-diagnosis and not clinical conclusions.

“Mental health conditions are disproportionately affecting specific populations, especially young adults, Hispanic persons, black persons, essential workers, unpaid caregivers for adults, and those receiving treatment for preexisting psychiatric conditions,” the report says.

Overall, 10.7% of those surveyed said they had contemplated suicide in the last month, while 25.5% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 indicated the same. The rate was even higher among unpaid caregivers, with 31% saying they had considered suicide in the past 30 days.