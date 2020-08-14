Tucker Carlson Blasts Fauci For Calling Coronavirus Pandemic Suffering ‘Inconvenient’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson castigated Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday night for suggesting “suffering” during the coronavirus pandemic was merely “inconvenient” for Americans.

“Here’s Tony Fauci, the most political man in the most political city in America telling you that going broke isn’t really a big deal,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” playing a video of the White House coronavirus task force member discussing the pandemic.

“I know it’s difficult, but we are having a lot of suffering, a lot of death,” Fauci said in the clip. “This is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint — but we just have to do it.” (RELATED: ‘No Reason’ People Can’t Cast Presidential Vote In Person Unless ‘Compromised Physically Or Otherwise,’ Says Dr. Fauci)

“It’s inconvenient, says Dr. Fauci?” Carlson asked. “Remember when you respected that guy? Remember what he seemed like a legitimate public health expert? We do — he was on this show, we treated him like a physician.“

“Now it’s clear Fauci is another oily politician on an ego trip,” Carlson said he showed a picture of the doctor lounging by a pool for the cover of “In Style” magazine. “What a buffoon. But Fauci isn’t suffering during the lockdowns, he’s loving it. Tony Fauci is enjoying the hell out of himself.”

“People are depressed, you see it all around you, they are depressed because they are cut off from one another, depressed because their lives are moving backwards,” Carlson noted.

A Friday report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicated that 25% of respondents aged 18-24 have contemplated suicide in the last month.

Carlson has previously discussed the economic and psychological effects of COVID-19.

“Suicide, drug abuse, alcoholism. It’s going to be more deaths from despair than from the virus itself … That is our virus,” Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in May. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Trump’s Decision To Stop Travel From China Helped Contain Coronavirus)

Carlson said the political elites are striving to divide and not unite the country, citing New York City’s decision not to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks as it has for years with twin beams of light, citing coronavirus concerns.

“You know what’s going on,” Carlson told viewers. “Anything that brings people together, that unites us as a nation, that gives people pride in their country must be stopped. Anything that causes division, fear, panic, anxiety, hatred must be amplified, no matter how many kids kill themselves as a result. There’s an election coming up.”