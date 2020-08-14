‘No Reason’ People Can’t Cast Presidential Vote In Person Unless ‘Compromised Physically Or Otherwise,’ Says Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that he can see “no reason” why Americans cannot vote “in person” on election day this November despite the coronavirus — just like they currently shop in person at grocery stores.

“I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” the medical advisor to President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force told National Geographic during a Thursday interview. “For example, you know, when you look at going to a grocery store now in many regions and counties and cities that are doing it correctly, they have X’s every six or more feet and it says, ‘Don’t leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot.’”

Fauci said it is a simple case of following the instructions: wearing a mask, observing physical distancing and avoiding “a crowded situation: there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do that.” (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Trump’s Decision To Stop Travel From China Helped Contain Coronavirus)

“Obviously, if you’re a person who is compromised physically or otherwise so you don’t want to take the chance, there’s the situation of mail-in voting that [has been] done for years in many places. So, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote in person or otherwise.”(RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Mail-In Voting And Ballot Harvesting ‘Massively Expands The Potential For Voter Fraud’)

President Donald Trump has warned that mail-in voting will result in “the most corrupt election” in United States history and has threatened to withhold federal funds from states that allow it.

Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi has applauded the concept as a means of making voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic and has dubbed it “voting from home.” She wants to spend $3.6 billion to better enable the U.S. Mail to facilitate the process.