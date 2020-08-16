The Washington Post Gave A Nicer Obituary To ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Than To Robert Trump

The Washington Post’s obituary for Robert Trump failed to match the positive tone struck by their obituary for former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, 71, died Saturday in New York City — and the Washington Post led only with his recent lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, and the tell-all book she published attacking the president.

This headline, on an “obituary” no less, is sick. WaPo should be ashamed of itself. Robert Trump, RIP. pic.twitter.com/5iG4EmmK9D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2020

The mental sickness which is running through the Washington Post emerged again in the headline of their obituary of President Trump’s brother. The depth of venom is astonishing. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 16, 2020

Attack obituaries. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more coarse. https://t.co/opRn25tRXF — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 16, 2020

There is literally nothing lower than editorializing in an obituary headline https://t.co/Iy5yo80xEa — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) August 16, 2020

Many quickly noticed that the outlet had gone a different direction with the obituary for former ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi, calling him an “austere religious scholar” before backlash prompted an edit. (RELATED: WaPo Obituary Reframes Killed ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi As ‘Austere Religious Scholar’)

Washington Post gave a nicer obituary to the leader of ISIS than the brother of President Trump https://t.co/v8N5gyky3p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 16, 2020

The response to Robert Trump’s obituary also resulted in a headline change from the Washington Post.

Dunking on WaPo gets results. pic.twitter.com/1McUxJsD7X — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2020

The new headline reads simply, “Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump, dies at 71.”

The Washington Post was not alone in editorializing Robert Trump’s obituary. The Associated Press opened by suggesting that the younger Trump’s “even keel” was somehow out of place in the Trump family.

This is the Associated Press lede of their Robert Trump obituary pic.twitter.com/yKfieY6CGR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump had been very ill in recent weeks and had even spent a week in Mount Sinai Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in June, returning to the hospital just before he passed away on Saturday.

The president was able to see his brother, to whom he referred as his “best friend,” in the hours before his passing. Trump’s children shared their own thoughts about their uncle as well.

Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2020

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020