Victims Of ‘Golden State Killer’ Give Impact Statements During Court Hearing

Victims of the “Golden State Killer” gave impact statements directly to Joseph DeAngelo, who has admitted to being the killer, during a court hearing Tuesday.

The victim impact statements were part of three days of court hearings that showcased statements from victims and family members of victims, according to an article published by ABC News.

One 22-year-old newlywed that was raped by killer in May 1977 said she forgave him.

“I forgive you,” she said during the hearing. “Kindness is a sign of strength not weakness. This is for me — not for you. You have lived over 70 years carefree, and the victims and the survivors have had long-lasting scars.”

The daughter of survivor Patricia Murphy read an impact statement on behalf of her mother. Murphy was attacked at the age of 29 outside of her parents’ home in 1976.

“That night forever changed me,” the statement said, ABC News reported. “I never felt safe for many years. It was hard for me to trust … I was always looking over my shoulder expecting someone to jump out at me.” (RELATED: Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To Murders From 70s And 80s, Avoids Death Penalty)

“I wonder why he picked me to be one of his rape victims? Did he know my name?” she added. “He punched me in the face and broke my nose. I had a concussion from falling backwards … it soon became clear that he and his knife had complete control over me for the next two hours.”

Kris Pedretti, who was raped and threatened with a knife by the killer at the age of 15, claimed she thought he was going to kill her.

“Though I have found my way to a happy and safe life, DeAngelo deserves his sentence of life without parole in the most dark and lonely containment,” she said in court, according to the outlet.

“Your secrets have been exposed. Your double life is over. The world, and I mean the entire world, knows who you are and what you did,” Pedretti said. “You will forever be known as a repulsive coward who hid behind a mask of evil. The devil can keep you company in your prison cell, as he gnaws away at whatever soul you have left.”

DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder back in June. Part of his plea deal included confessing to uncharged crimes including rapes. DeAngelo will be sentenced to life without parole.