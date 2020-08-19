Prosecutors Seek Maximum Penalty Against Indiana Woman Who Pleaded Guilty To Helping ISIS: Report

Prosecutors say that a woman who pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State should face the maximum penalty under law, according to a new report.

Samantha Elhassani of Lake County, Indiana, faces up to 10 years in prison as she was reportedly aware of her actions, court documents say, Fox 59 reported. She is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27.

Elhassani reportedly took thousands of dollars worth of cash and gold over multiple trips to Hong Kong, Fox 59 reported.

Samantha Elhassani said she was tricked into joining ISIS by her husband, but federal officials disagree. They allege she filmed a video teaching one of her children how to kill American soldiers. https://t.co/nb25YpNhs5 — FOX59 News (@FOX59) August 18, 2020

Elhassani’s husband and his brother were both members of ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fox 59 reported. Elhassani’s husband died while fighting for the group in 2017.

Her husband reportedly died in 2017 while fighting for the Islamic State, Fox 59 reported. (RELATED: Micigan Man Suspected Of Fighting For ISIS Captured In Syria)

Elhassani claims her husband coerced her into joining the terrorist group, Fox 59 reported. However, federal officials say she gave a lesson on how to kill American soldiers to one of her kids in a recorded video.

After the collapse of the Islamic State in Raqqa, Elhassani and her four children were detained in a Kurdish camp before they were transferred to U.S. custody, Fox 59 reported.

