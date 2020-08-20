May The Force Be With Your Purchase Of The Mace Windu Lightsaber

Today we’ll be checking out the Holy Grail of collector’s items, the Star Wars: Black Series Mace Windu Lightsaber! This incredible lightsaber is featured in Star Wars Revenge of the Sith and is wielded by Jedi Master Mace Windu — quite possibly one of the coolest Jedi in the Star Wars saga. This detailed Mace Windu purple lightsaber comes with authentic movie lights and sounds, a real metal hilt, and an impressive display stand making it the perfect collectible item for longterm fans of the Star Wars franchise.
(Photo via Amazon)
A great gift for any true star wars fan, the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber is on sale for 10% off
Check out Amazon’s description of this incredible Star Wars collectible item:
“Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.
Epitomize the power of the Force with the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the Jedi Master Mace Windu’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A true-to-story replica of Mace Windu’s iconic purple Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this authentically-designed Lightsaber is complemented by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability.
Commemorate exciting scenes from Star Wars with this Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber and other incredible items from Star Wars The Black Series.”
(Photo via Amazon)
