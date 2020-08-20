May The Force Be With Your Purchase Of The Mace Windu Lightsaber

Today we’ll be checking out the Holy Grail of collector’s items, the Star Wars: Black Series Mace Windu Lightsaber! This incredible lightsaber is featured in Star Wars Revenge of the Sith and is wielded by Jedi Master Mace Windu — quite possibly one of the coolest Jedi in the Star Wars saga. This detailed Mace Windu purple lightsaber comes with authentic movie lights and sounds, a real metal hilt, and an impressive display stand making it the perfect collectible item for longterm fans of the Star Wars franchise.

A great gift for any true star wars fan, the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber is on sale for 10% off

Check out Amazon’s description of this incredible Star Wars collectible item:

“Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Epitomize the power of the Force with the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the Jedi Master Mace Windu’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A true-to-story replica of Mace Windu’s iconic purple Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this authentically-designed Lightsaber is complemented by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability. Commemorate exciting scenes from Star Wars with this Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber and other incredible items from Star Wars The Black Series.”

(Photo via Amazon) Interested in hearing more? Check out what reviewers had to say about their purchase: One reviewer who purchased Mace Windu Lightsaber as a gift said the following, “I knew how much my fiance has been wanting this lightsaber since we met, but he would never have paid the $800-$1200 they were going for. So when they got re-released I knew I would have to get it for him. So it’s his early Valentines day gift. He absolutely loved it. He said its the favorite in his collection. Although some reviews thought it was too pink he said it was pretty close and was very happy with it.”

Another Amazon customer who was a little more critical yet still enjoyed the collectible item said, “I’ve wanted one of these Windu lightsabers for a very long time and now that I have one I love it. I never owned any master replica lightsabers so I can’t compare them for you, but compared to my other three (and yes I already changed the batteries in my Obi Wan) it’s my favorite. It gets 4 stars though because it’s not really purple, and the grips on my hilt are a little loose. Other than that I get awe struck looking at it. I still think it’s worth it even though it’s not perfect because honestly none of the lightsabers are.”

I mean, do I need to say more? Make sure to grab your Star Wars: Black Series Mace Windu Lightsaber today so that you or a friend can enjoy recreating some of the best Star Wars scenes!