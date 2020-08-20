Hunter Biden, Who Still Holds 10% Stake In Chinese Private Equity Firm, To Speak On Final Night Of DNC

Hunter Biden and his younger sister Ashley Biden are scheduled to deliver remarks about their father on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Hunter Biden has been the subject of intense scrutiny by President Donald Trump over his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, pressured the country’s former president to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the firm.

The president has also suggested that Hunter Biden traveled to Beijing with his father on Air Force Two in 2013 so he could improperly secure $1.5 billion in funding from the Bank of China for the private equity firm BHR Partners.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer issued a statement in October denying that Hunter Biden engaged in any wrongdoing in his business dealings in Ukraine and China. The lawyer also stated that Hunter Biden would resign his board position with BHR.

But Chinese business records show that Hunter Biden still owns a 10% stake in BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC.

Tonight’s program will include a tribute to Beau Biden, remarks from Ashley and Hunter Biden and a video about the Biden grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/EeekpsJ4Oc — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 20, 2020

Hunter Biden maintains his stake in BHR despite a pledge in December from his father that none of his family members would “be engaged in any foreign business” if he is elected president in November. (RELATED: Chinese Private Equity Firm Updates Records To Remove Hunter Biden From Its Board, But He Still Owns 10% Of The Company)

Joe Biden’s campaign has not responded to multiple inquiries asking if he will call on his son to relinquish his stake in the Chinese firm.

Hunter Biden’s international business dealings are likely to remain a major focal point of the Trump campaign, which launched a digital ad blitz on Thursday highlighting his ties t0 China.

WATCH:

Senior Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders downplayed the Trump campaign’s attack on Hunter Biden, telling Politico on Thursday they’re “re-upping these attacks because they’ve yet to find anything that sticks.”

Joe Biden is expected to officially accept the Democratic Party’s nomination as 2020 presidential candidate at the virtual convention Thursday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.