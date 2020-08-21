Actor Bryan Callen Dropped By Talent Agents After Being Accused Of Rape

“The Goldbergs” actor Bryan Callen has reportedly been dropped by his talent agents following rape allegations.

Callen is not on the list of clients for agents Justin Edbrooke and Steve Muller, according to the Los Angeles Times. A representative for both talent agencies confirmed Friday that Callen is “no longer a client” according to Page Six.

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by four separate women. The women disclosed the incidents to the Los Angeles Times. A former friend accused Callen of raping her and a former American Apparel employee claimed the actor assaulted her in a dressing room.

Callen denied the allegations in a statement on his social media. (RELATED: ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Bryan Callen Denies Rape Allegations And Sexual Misconduct)

“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex,” Callen tweeted in a statement at the time. “EVER. … I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth.”

Since the accusations went public, Callen has taken a break from his podcast “The Fighter And The Kid,” Page Six reported.