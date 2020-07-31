‘The Goldbergs’ Star Bryan Callen Denies Rape Allegations And Sexual Misconduct

“The Goldbergs” actor Bryan Callen has been accused of rape among other allegations of sexual misconduct.

Four women made allegations against Callen in an article published Friday by the Los Angeles Times.

After Chris D’Elia was accused of sexual impropriety last month, four women came to The Times claiming that his close friend, comedian Bryan Callen, engaged in similar behavior. Trigger warning: This thread contains graphic details. https://t.co/bpdRAnCrqV — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) July 31, 2020



“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex,” Callen said in a statement of denial to the outlet. “EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”



Actress Katherine Fiore Tigerman accused Callen of raping her after a dinner party to celebrate a pilot booking back in 1999. She claimed she felt “powerless” and “didn’t think she could escape from under the weight of his body.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

Tigerman disclosed the alleged incident to her boyfriend at the time and a friend, who both corroborated the story to the Los Angeles Times.

A woman named Rachel Green accused Callen of assaulting her while she worked at an American Apparel store. Green claimed Callen shoved her up against the wall in a dressing room and began to kiss her. She said she ran and told other employees, who also corroborated the story to the outlet.

Comedian Tiffany King claimed Callen requested a blow job in exchange for stage time after she asked him for financial help in 2017.

Once aspiring actress Claire Ganshert claimed she had a four-year affair with Callen. She claimed he once told her that women have a “biological, primal desire to be raped.”