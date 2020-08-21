President Donald Trump Holds Funeral Procession For Brother Robert Trump At White House

President Donald Trump held a funeral procession for his brother Robert Trump at the White House on Friday, days after he passed away in a New York City hospital.

Donald was joined by first lady Melania Trump and other members of his family, with bagpipes playing as Robert’s casket was loaded into the hearse. Robert, Donald’s younger and only surviving brother, died Aug. 15 at age 71. He is survived by the president as well as their two sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth.

JUST NOW: @realDonaldTrump and family members watch the transfer of Robert Trump’s casket into a hearse outside the White House while a bagpipe player performs “Abide With Me” pic.twitter.com/TfZH8ZIe5x — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) August 21, 2020

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again,” the president said in a statement. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Hannity He’d Consider Pardoning Those Convicted In The Mueller Investigation)

The president reportedly visited Robert in his NYC hospital shortly before Robert passed away, spending roughly an hour at his bedside.

It was Robert’s second hospitalization since June, when he spent more than a week in the intensive care unit of an NYC hospital.

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Saturday night.

Much of the Trump family was present at the procession.