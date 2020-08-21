James Blunt Says He Once Got Scurvy While Trying To Spite Vegans

Musician James Blunt revealed he once got scurvy while trying to spite some vegans while he was a sociology student in college.

Blunt opened up about having the illness while a student at the University of Bristol during the Aug. 18 episode of the “Table Manners” podcast, according to the New York Post.

“On the sociology side of things, there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans,” Blunt said. “So out of principle, I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince [ground meat], some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise.”

“It took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy,'” he admitted. (RELATED: California Resident Reportedly Diagnosed With Plague)

After seeing a doctor, Blunt tried to cure himself by drinking orange juice.

“He said, ‘You are really lacking in vitamin C,’ so I took it upon myself to drink orange juice every night — then I nearly developed acid reflux,” Blunt recalled.

Seems like kind of a dumb reason to go out and let yourself get scurvy, but I guess he thought it was for a good cause. Blunt could have just kept eating meat, but also still ate vegetables every once in awhile like every other normal person.