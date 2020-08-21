Guy Catches A Football With His Feet In Absurd Video

One guy pulled off an absurd football catch in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

Old Row Sports tweeted a video of a guy catching a football with his feet while doing a cartwheel through a backyard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound absolutely bonkers? Just wait until you see the actual video. It’s absolutely crazy. Give it a watch below.

Folks, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a catch that crazy when it comes to guys just spinning the ball around in the backyard.

I’ve seen crazier catches in the NFL and in college football, but never in backyard football.

How did he even pull that off? How many people could even attempt that kind of catch at all? I can’t even do a cartwheel.

So, I couldn’t even take the first step forward with this stunt. I’d fall flat on my face. Meanwhile, this dude is out here making it look easy as all hell.

Having said that, let’s not pretend like I don’t have a cannon. As many have said, I might have thrown the greatest pass of the summer.