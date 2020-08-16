Did I Throw The Greatest Football Pass Of The Summer?

Ladies and gentlemen, I might have thrown the greatest football pass of the summer this past weekend.

For the past few days, I’ve been with a group of friends at a lake house catching a little rest and relaxation. Naturally, I had to bring the football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big 10 football is canceled, but the beer is still cold. Don’t live in fear like the cowardly leaders in the Big 10. This is America. We play football, win world wars and drink beer. Have a great weekend (minus the dickheads who ruined football). pic.twitter.com/y2CbqFVXGX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 14, 2020

I hit up the group chat before we headed out and let everyone know that we were ready to roll. The beer was cold and the ball was ready to roll.

Obviously, I can’t be among friends with beers and a football and not air the bad boy out. That much is for sure.

Great weekend with the boys slinging beers and slinging the football. This is the kind of America the clowns trying to cancel sports HATE to see. pic.twitter.com/6ICa20zj9d — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 16, 2020

What happened next was the talk of the weekend. I threw a bomb that was an absolute dime. I’m talking about a throw most guys in the NFL couldn’t have thrown.

Watch this absurd throw below.

“David Hookstead can’t throw a football.” If only I had receivers who could catch… pic.twitter.com/fYkaPtkl6T — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 14, 2020

I can’t wait to hear what the critics have to say now. Remember when idiots online claimed I couldn’t throw a football 25 yards?

Yeah, that sure was cute. I was just out here dropping strikes that you couldn’t see in most SEC or Big 10 games.

Overall, it was a hell of a weekend, and it’s always great to remind the world that I still have the cannon rolling after I get the rust rattled off.

After the Big 10 canceled football, I’ve decided to go into isolation for the weekend to regroup and strategize. Wisconsin fans don’t die. We just go to hell to keep fighting the demons. pic.twitter.com/ST0b8rPn2I — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 13, 2020

Next time you want to claim I can’t sling it, just pull this video up and watch it on repeat!