Editorial

Did I Throw The Greatest Football Pass Of The Summer?

David Hookstead Pass (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Pass (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ladies and gentlemen, I might have thrown the greatest football pass of the summer this past weekend.

For the past few days, I’ve been with a group of friends at a lake house catching a little rest and relaxation. Naturally, I had to bring the football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I hit up the group chat before we headed out and let everyone know that we were ready to roll. The beer was cold and the ball was ready to roll.

Obviously, I can’t be among friends with beers and a football and not air the bad boy out. That much is for sure.

What happened next was the talk of the weekend. I threw a bomb that was an absolute dime. I’m talking about a throw most guys in the NFL couldn’t have thrown.

Watch this absurd throw below.

I can’t wait to hear what the critics have to say now. Remember when idiots online claimed I couldn’t throw a football 25 yards?

Yeah, that sure was cute. I was just out here dropping strikes that you couldn’t see in most SEC or Big 10 games.

Overall, it was a hell of a weekend, and it’s always great to remind the world that I still have the cannon rolling after I get the rust rattled off.

Next time you want to claim I can’t sling it, just pull this video up and watch it on repeat!