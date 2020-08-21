‘F*ck, F*ck, F*ck,’ Sen. Carper Says While Struggling With His Livestream

Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper dropped a series of f-bombs as he struggled to set up his remote connection to Friday’s Senate hearing.

“F*ck, f*ck, f*ck,” Carper said as he tried to get his livestream to work for the Senate hearing with Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, apparently unaware that his video feed — and audio — were in perfect working order at the time. (RELATED: Democratic Senator Who Admitted Hitting His Wife Casts Final Nominating Vote For Joe Biden)

WATCH:

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson chaired the virtual hearing with the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, and following a series of questions from Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, he moved on to Carper.

“I want to remind our committee members to please keep your questioning and as well as factor in the answer to keep it to seven minutes. Senator Carper? Is Senator Carper there?” Johnson asked, then after a long pause, continued, “We will move on to Senator Lankford.”

“F*ck, f*ck, f*ck!” Carper said, appearing to stare at a screen off to one side in frustration. Another staff member wearing a face mask leaned over and tried to help. (RELATED: Dems Portray DeJoy As A Post Office Mini-Trump Dictator On A Warpath To Disrupt The Election, But Is It True? Not Quite)

“I think Senator Carper is there, I think they are queuing it now,” Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford interrupted.

“Senator Carper, can you unmute?” Johnson then said.

Carper replied, “I’m unmuted,” and took up the questioning.