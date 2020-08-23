Atlantic Writer Jemele Hill Compares United States To Nazi Germany

Atlantic writer Jemele Hill compared America to Nazi Germany Sunday, tweeting that those who believe the latter was worse are “wrong.”

Hill cited the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, which aims to explore how people’s lives and behaviors are influenced by “linking the caste systems of America, India, and Nazi Germany,” according to a Barnes and Noble description.

Hill claimed that “if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are.”

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

The sports writer’s tweet remains live as of the publication of this article, despite backlash from many.

Editor-in-chief of Arc Digital Berny Belvedere tweeted that Hill’s comments are “breathtakingly irresponsible.”

“How is anyone supposed to trust your judgment after this horror show of an opinion?”

Hill replied to Belvedere defending her original comments. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Straight Up Noose’: Bubba Wallace, Jemele Hill Double Down On Noose Allegations Following FBI Findings)

“What would you call it when a country that murdered millions of Jews learned their systems of genocide by watching America, and studying our history of racialized slavery, and great knack for racial terrorism?” she wrote.

Believing the US and Nazi Germany are virtually indistinguishable is some #QAnon level of batshit crazy. https://t.co/9rrt39Vzz6 — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 24, 2020

Author Allie Beth Stuckey noted that there has “been a lot of critiques of this book from across the ideological spectrum on its profound historical flaws.”

“You should read these critiques and allow yourself to be relieved that, no, America has never been close to Nazi Germany,” she added.

Attorney Mark S. Zaid tweeted that it is “delusional” to believe the “U.S. is anywhere close to Nazi Germany.”

“It is insulting to victims of Nazi Germany to even suggest this, as well as it is to America,” Zaid tweeted.