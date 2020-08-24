‘Let Me Be Clear’: Nurse Says Trump’s Coronavirus Leadership Saved ‘Thousands Of Lives’

Nurse Amy Ford praised President Donald Trump’s leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Trump’s policies have saved “thousands of lives.”

Ford spoke Monday night at the Republican National Convention where she discussed her past as a registered nurse of 17 years in a small West Virginia town where she has lived her entire life. (RELATED: Catholic Nun Who Led DNC Prayer Said She Doesn’t Think Banning Abortion ‘Is A Good Policy’)

“This March when Covid-19 sent our country into crisis I knew I had to help any way that I could,” she said. “I deployed to New York in April and then to San Antonio, Texas, working as a COVID relief nurse in both states.”

“President Trump recognized the threat this virus presented for all Americans early on and made rapid policy changes,” Ford said, adding that due to Trump’s efforts, telehealth services are “accessible to more than 71 million Americans, including 35 million children.”

This was not previously the case, Ford claimed, leaving “our most vulnerable populations with no other choice but to have an in-person office visit with their physicians, increasing their risk of exposure to Covid-19 exponentially.”

“I don’t want the media taking my personal story and twisting it,” she added, “So let me be clear.” (RELATED: Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Says Highlighting Her Attacks On Biden Is A ‘Distraction’)

“As a health care professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during Covid-19.”

The nurse also said that the benefits of Trump’s response will “extend far beyond” the pandemic, noting that those in rural communities will particularly benefit from expansions in telehealth.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.