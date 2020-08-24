Ryan Lochte Now Recovering From Appendicitis Surgery

Former Olympian swimmer Ryan Lochte is now recovering from his appendicitis surgery.

Lochte shared the news about his surgery on his Instagram story Saturday, according to an article published by People magazine.

“Hey everyone, surgery went amazing. I’m all good — I feel great right now,” Lochte said in an Instagram story, the outlet reported. He also showed fans his recovery meal of steak, french fries and a Caesar salad, according to People. (RELATED: Ryan Lochte Reveals He Has A ‘Serious’ Alcohol Addiction)

Lochte first announced he was getting surgery in an Instagram story while wearing a black face mask.

“Wish me luck,” he told his fans, People magazine reported.

Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid reportedly updated fans on Sunday on her own Instagram story.

“Everyone asking about Ryan, he’s still in the hospital,” she said. “He’s doing okay, doing fine, I think. Still in some pain from the surgery.”

Lochte returned home later Sunday, according to Reid.

The former Olympian has reportedly been training to compete in next year’s Olympics. The summer Olympics were delayed due to coronavirus.

Lochte’s return to competing comes after he was hit with a 14-month suspension by the US Anti-Doping Agency and a battle with a “serious” alcohol addiction.