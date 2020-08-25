New Dating App Only Matches People That Fall Into A 20-Year Age Gap

20 Dating is the “world’s 1st extreme age gap dating site” that only matches users at least 20 years apart in age.

The dating app also does not require you to upload photos, according to an interview published Monday by Metro UK.

New ‘extreme’ dating site only matches users with 20-year age gap https://t.co/0KpDRHWEHM pic.twitter.com/WTqV5r9xtd — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2020



“Trying to connect with someone more than 20 years older/younger on a product like Tinder or Bumble is at best going to end up with a lot of rejection,” Creator David Minns told the outlet. “Everyone knows where they stand on 20 — and you cannot even take a sneaky look at someone with a 19-year gap. It’s like being socially distanced by 20 years!” (RELATED: There Are ‘Definitely’ Sex Offenders On Tinder, And The App Says It Can’t Fully Screen For Them)

“If you want to date someone much younger than yourself then 20 is the best place to be,” the website’s FAQ section said. “Finding an 18 or 20 year old interested in a 40 year old on a ‘standard’ dating site could be a real challenge. At 20 you know everyone is open to a larger age gap.”

This is something I have honestly never heard of before, but if you’re into something like this then a dating app like this could be a good way to find it. I’m not sure how someone enters into a relationship with someone 20 years old or younger than them, but it can’t be easy. I’d assume that a dating app tailored to do this for you could be extremely helpful.

To each their own.