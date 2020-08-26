LSU Drops Awesome Football Hype Video Ahead Of The Season Starting

LSU’s football team dropped an awesome video for fans Wednesday.

The Tigers tweeted a video showcasing the program’s rich history, and it’ll be hard to watch this video without getting amped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look below. Football fans are going to be juiced up.

None of this is an accident… The Tigers have been winning for a long time. We’re just getting started! pic.twitter.com/OFARZT7Fzs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 26, 2020

I’m not even an LSU guy, and that video has me ready to throw on the pads. Hell, I’m against the entire SEC, and I’m still ready to roll.

Everyone knows hype videos are a major part of college football. In fact, you can’t have a great team without great hype videos.

That’s just science. Just trust me on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Aug 21, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

Not only do great teams need hype videos, but every single major game needs a chilling hype video. In case you think I’m kidding, I’m the guy who turns on a hype video playlist in the mornings in the fall to get amped up.

I eat these videos up like they’re candy! Inject them right into my veins!

With the season right around the corner, we’ll be getting more and more of these, and that makes me a very happy person. Football can’t start fast enough!