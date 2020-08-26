NBC Shows Chuck Todd Over RNC Naturalization Ceremony

President Donald Trump and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf conducted a naturalization ceremony for five individuals during Tuesday’s Republican National Convention. NBC did not show the event — it instead showed Chuck Todd giving an analysis on the electoral college map.

President Trump holds a naturalization ceremony at the White House for five new American citizens: “There’s no higher honor and no greater privilege and it’s an honor for me to be your president.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nm4FiZyot7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

“Today, America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God’s earth, congratulations,” the president said. (RELATED: RNC Abruptly Cancels Tuesday Night Speaker After She Tweeted Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Her Speech)

“You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity. It’s not so easy, you went through a lot and we appreciate you being here with us today.”

“There is no higher honor and no greater privilege and it’s an honor for me to be your President,” Trump said.

Meanwhile on NBC as the ceremony took place, Chuck Todd broke down the road to 270.

Todd said the president has a shot at winning reelection, but he also said it might be tight.

“The point is this, there’s a path for the president. It’s not an implausible path, it’s just a narrow one.”

Todd said Pennsylvania and Michigan are important states, noting if Trump loses the two to Biden, the election could easily be swayed. Todd says there still would be a path for victory as long as Trump can hold onto Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona and either Michigan or Pennsylvania.

Trump won all those states during the 2016 election.