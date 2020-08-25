Politics

RNC Abruptly Cancels Tuesday Night Speaker After She Tweeted Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Her Speech

The Republican National Convention pulled a pre-recorded speech from an “angel mother” and member of the Women For Trump Advisory Board from its Tuesday lineup after she tweeted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories earlier that day.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed the decision to remove “the scheduled video from the convention lineup,” adding that “it will no longer run this week.” (RELATED: ‘Land Of Promises’ — Everything You Need To See From Night 1 Of The 2020 RNC, Plus What You Should Expect On Tuesday)

Multiple Trump campaign officials did not respond when asked by Daily Caller if Mendoza will be allowed to remain on the Women For Trump Advisory Board.

The Daily Beast first reported on Mary Ann Mendoza’s tweets Tuesday afternoon, prompting her to delete a previous message that urged her followers to do themselves a “favor” and read up on conspiracies involving the Rothschild family.

Mendoza, whose son was killed in 2014 by an illegal immigrant drunk driver, apologized following the Daily Beast’s report and claimed that the tweet in question “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper noted, however, that this was not the first time Mendoza had broached the subject on Twitter.

In 2018, she tweeted that the “Rothschilds have used their globalist media mouthpiece to declare that Donald Trump is threatening to destroy the New World Order!”