Report: Brad Pitt Dating German Model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt and German model Nicoloe Poturalski were spotted together in France and sources now confirm the two are reportedly dating.
“They [Pitt and Poturalski] are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six in a piece published Thursday.
It comes after the 56-year-old actor was spotted with the 27-year-old model when they arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris this week. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)
“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”(RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)
“They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly,” the insider added.
We don’t know a whole lot about the model, except that she goes by Nico Mary professionally, per Elle magazine and speaks five languages.
She is also a mother to a son, Emil, per the Daily Mail.
According to the outlet, the model has made numerous references recently on her Instagram account to a relationship, without mentioning the “Fight Club” star.
According to the outlet:
Poturalski has posted several shots referencing her “love” and “better half” on her Instagram over the last couple months, although she hasn’t directly specified whether she’s writing about Pitt or a previous partner.
“Missing my strolls with my Love,” Nicole captioned one post on Feb. 26.
It all comes amid reports that Pitt’s divorce to Angelina Jolie is still being worked out following the couple’s split in 2016.