Report: Brad Pitt Dating German Model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt and German model Nicoloe Poturalski were spotted together in France and sources now confirm the two are reportedly dating.

“They [Pitt and Poturalski] are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

It comes after the 56-year-old actor was spotted with the 27-year-old model when they arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris this week. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Brad Pitt spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski https://t.co/hYBdQtcjAL pic.twitter.com/D5OSnfSRSo — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2020

“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”(RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

“They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly,” the insider added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Aug 5, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

We don’t know a whole lot about the model, except that she goes by Nico Mary professionally, per Elle magazine and speaks five languages.

She is also a mother to a son, Emil, per the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the model has made numerous references recently on her Instagram account to a relationship, without mentioning the “Fight Club” star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Jul 17, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

According to the outlet:

Poturalski has posted several shots referencing her “love” and “better half” on her Instagram over the last couple months, although she hasn’t directly specified whether she’s writing about Pitt or a previous partner.

“Missing my strolls with my Love,” Nicole captioned one post on Feb. 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:54am PST

It all comes amid reports that Pitt’s divorce to Angelina Jolie is still being worked out following the couple’s split in 2016.