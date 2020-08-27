Politics

Democratic Sen Chris Murphy Deletes Tweet Condemning Looting

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), (R), looks on as Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks to reporters after waging an almost 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor in order to force a vote on gun control on June 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. Murphy wants the Senate to vote on a measure banning anyone on the no-fly list from purchasing a weapon. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Andrew Kerr Investigative Reporter
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut deleted a tweet he posted Thursday condemning vigilantism, looting and police shootings of black people, saying it gave the false impression he was equating property damage to murder.

“This isn’t hard. Vigilantism is bad. Police officers shooting black people in the back is bad. Looting and property damage is bad,” Murphy wrote in the now-deleted tweet, which was posted Thursday morning. “You don’t have to choose. You can be against it all. You can just be for peace.”

Sen. Chris Murphy's deleted tweet condemning looting. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Murphy said he deleted the tweet because it “mistakenly gave the impression that I thought there was an equivalency between property crime and murder.”

Murphy deleted his condemnation of looting as riots have gripped Kenosha, Wisconsin, for days following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

Looting and rioting also broke out in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect committed suicide inside a shopping mall after he was surrounded by police.

Daily Caller contributor Kyle Hooten was robbed at gunpoint as he was covering the Minneapolis riots Wednesday evening.

Public support for protests has plummeted 25 points in Wisconsin since the police-custody death of George Floyd in late May, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Some 61% of Wisconsinites said they were in support of protests against police killings and 36% were against it in the Marquette Law School survey in June. Both figures dropped to 48% in a Marquette Law School survey conducted Aug. 4-9, before police shot Jacob Blake seven times in Kenosha.

