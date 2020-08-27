Here Are The 6 Charges Against The Alleged Kenosha Shooter

The alleged Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter is facing 6 charges for allegedly shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a riot in the city early Wednesday morning, according to an official complaint.

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has 6 charges against him:

The first charge against Rittenhouse is First Degree Reckless Homicide, Use Of A Dangerous Weapon. The complaint alleges Rittenhouse “did recklessly cause the death of Joseph D. Rosenbaum, under circumstances which show utter disregard for human life.” According to the complaint, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if convicted.

The second charge is First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of A Dangerous Weapon. Rittenhouse allegedly “recklessly endanger[ed] the safety of Richard McGinnis, under circumstances which show utter disregard for human life.” This charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 17 years and 6 months or a fine of $25,000, or both.

The third charge is First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of A Dangerous Weapon. The complaint states Rittenhouse “did cause the death of Anthony M. Huber, with intent to kill that person.” This charge carries a life imprisonment sentence if convicted.

The fourth charge is Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use Of A Dangerous Weapon. The complaint says Rittenhouse “attempted to cause the death of Gaige P. Grosskreutz, with intent to kill that person.” This charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 65 years.

The fifth charge is First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use Of A Dangerous Weapon. The complaint states Rittenhouse “did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, under circumstances which show utter disregard for human life.” The charge carries a maximum sentence of 17 years and six months or a $25,000 fine, or both.

The sixth charge is Possession Of A Dangerous Weapon By A Person Under 18. The complaint states Rittenhouse “did go armed with a dangerous weapon.” This charge is a Class A Misdemeanor and has a 9-month prison sentence and or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

According to the complaint, Rittenhouse used a Smith and Wesson .223 rifle.

Video footage shows Rittenhouse being chased by Rosenbaum into a parking lot, who appears to throw an object at the defendant. However, the object was determined to be a plastic bag, per the complaint. As Rittenhouse runs, an unknown gunman fires a shot into the air. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

This video from the @NYT is critical in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He clearly didn’t shoot first. – 11 seconds: Man fires a handgun.

– 15 seconds: Rittenhouse starts shooting.

– 17 seconds: Handgun fires again multiple times.pic.twitter.com/UM6tpxgSuE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2020

According to the complaint, Rosenbaum tried to get Rittenhouse’s gun. Rittenhouse then allegedly shot Rosenbaum.

A second video shows Rittenhouse running down the street, again being chased by individuals. A second man later identified as Anthony Huber approaches Rittenhouse and swings his skateboard at Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse appears to shoot Huber once, according to the complaint. Huber died from this gunshot wound.

Then another man, identified as Gaige P. Grosskreutz, approaches Rittenhouse. Video shows Grosskreutz holding a handgun and seemingly pointing it at Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse then fires a shot and hits Grosskreutz in the arm, according to the complaint.

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval ???????? (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse is currently being held in an Illinois Juvenile Detention Facility and is set to appear in court Friday.

Riots began Sunday following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police 7 times. Blake is in stable condition but partially paralyzed, according to his father.