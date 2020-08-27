Look No Further For The Perfect Affordable Gaming Monitor!

Looking for the perfect gaming monitor as a present for your kids, or maybe yourself? Well, look no further, because we’ve already done our research for you! Now, there are a lot of incredible gaming monitors on the market and the prices between them can differ greatly depending on the level of gaming quality you are looking to experience. Yet not everyone needs to have a $500+ gaming monitor, and the ones that fall between the $150-$300 are more than suitable to giving you a high-quality experience. That’s why we believe that the Viotek 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is the best bang for your buck.

(Photo via Amazon)

The Viotek 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor adds AMD FreeSync with Low-Framerate Compensation (LFC) on top of the enhanced 144Hz refresh rates to deliver liquid-smooth gameplay. And not just on super-fast action scenes. LFC helps when the framerate drops as low as 48Hz on quieter, slower scenes. The result? Uninterrupted frame transitions and reduced motion blur all around – a solid mix of smoothness and clarity.

In addition to this, the 27-inch curved gaming monitor provides higher levels of immersion and comfort. You can see more content – edge to edge – in your full field of vision, without a lot of head motion. The curve puts you at the center of the action, drawing you into your game or movie. The result? An immersive viewing experience that’s significantly greater than 1800R and flat-screen monitors.

Last, Viotek strives to bring high-quality, value-packed products. I mean, they’re so confident in their 27-inch 2K monitors that they include a zero-tolerance dead pixel policy. Whereas other monitors for gaming require a cluster of 5 or more dead pixels, they’ll honor a replacement if you just see one single dead pixel. You see it; they’ll squash it. No questions asked. And these monitors are protected for 3-years, fully backed by an American company.

(Photo via Amazon)

Not convinced that the Viotek 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is the best affordable gaming monitor? Check out an Amazon customer review for more insight on this Amazon Choice product:

One Amazon customer felt that their purchase was certainly worth it: “Absolutely excellent monitor. Great image quality, rich blacks and whites, smooth 144hz refresh rate, 4.8ms is not noticeable compared to 1ms on a TN panel, and the 2560×1440 resolution is fantastic. Absolutely blows the competition out of the water at this price point ($369). Only complaints is the stand doesn’t have height adjustment or pivot or swivel, and the screen is a bit dark, even at 100% brightness, but overall, super pleased. Couldn’t be happier with this monitor.”

Make sure to check out more information about this top quality and affordable gaming monitor at the following link: Viotek 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?