Mike Pence Touts Trump’s Victories Against Biden Agenda Of ‘Government Control’

Vice President Mike Pence accepted the Republican nomination for vice president Wednesday night, addressing the Republican National Convention with a call to reelect President Donald Trump.

Pence delivered his address from Fort McHenry in Maryland, opening his speech with a rebuttal to Vice President Joe Biden’s final words at the Democratic National Convention last week.

“Democrats spent four days attacking America. Joe Biden said we were living through a ‘season of American darkness.’ But as President Trump said, ‘where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness,'” Pence said.

“What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles,” Pence said, before saying Americans should expect a coronavirus vaccine in 2020.

Pence also addressed Hurricane Laura, which is set to hit the southeastern United States in the coming days, saying the federal government has been fully mobilized to support states in their disaster response.

“Our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted. FEMA has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm’s way. This is a serious storm, and we urge all those in the affected areas to heed state and local authorities.”

Pence’s speech before a socially-distanced crowd also included praise for the Trump administration’s successes in the Middle East. He touted the “complete” defeat of ISIS “without a single U.S. casualty” as well as the recent peace deals between the U.S. and the Taliban and the United Arab Emirates and Israel. (RELATED: Pompeo Defends Using Camp David To Meet With Taliban)

Pence also made a direct pitch to Americans about the decision he says they need to make on November 3.

“On November 3 you need to ask yourself: ‘Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression, or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?'” Pence said.

Pence’s emphasized a message the White House has been pressing into the media in recent weeks. White House officials argued to the Daily Caller that Trump and Pence have achieved more in the Middle East in weeks than President Barack Obama or Biden did in eight years.

“While Obama/Biden sent billions of dollars in cash to the Iranian regime and demanded nothing in return, President Trump is leveraging unprecedented peace through strength by brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, directing the United Nations to restore all previously suspended sanctions on Iran, and hosting a productive working visit with the Prime Minister of Iraq, an important strategic partner in the region,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told theDC in a statement.

Pence also addressed the months of unrest that have swept American cities across the country, saying he and Trump support American’s right to peaceful protest. But, he said, looters and rioters are not peaceful protesters.

“We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every creed and color,” he said.