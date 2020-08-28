First Black Woman Confirmed To New Jersey’s Supreme Court

Fabiana Pierre-Louis became the first black woman to sit on New Jersey’s Supreme Court Thursday after she was confirmed by the state Senate.

The 39-year-old attorney was nominated by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and was his first pick for the state’s high court, CBS Philly reported.

“Ms. Pierre-Louis is a New Jersey success story who will bring more diversity to the highest court of the most diverse state in the country,” said Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, according to CBS. (RELATED: First Black Woman Nominated To Serve As Marine Brigadier General)

Proud that the Senate has UNANIMOUSLY confirmed the talented Fabiana Pierre-Louis as the next Associate Justice to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court – the first Black women to be seated on the state’s highest court. More: https://t.co/Uh2NeLQX66 // pic.twitter.com/SdKL8i0nXE — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 27, 2020

Pierre-Louis reflected on her path to the seat during an event with the governor in June, crediting her parents for the profound role they had in her life.

“Many years ago, my parents came to the United States from Haiti with not much more than the clothes on their backs and the American dream in their hearts,” she said.

“I think they have achieved that dream beyond measure because my life is certainly not representative of the traditional trajectory of someone who would one day be nominated to the Supreme Court of New Jersey.”

Pierre-Louis is a partner at the firm, Montgomery McCracken where she practices white collar and government investigations law, CBS reported.

Murphy said that Pierre-Louis would carry on the legacy of John Wallace, the most recent black judge on the court who she once clerked for, according to CBS.

