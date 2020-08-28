US

Report Indicates Officers Tried To Tase Jacob Blake Twice Prior To Shooting Him In Back

Protests Continue After Kenosha, WI Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Contributor
Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also tased twice prior to the shooting according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

The incident began when officers received a call that Blake was at his girlfriend’s house and was not supposed to be there, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Police then reportedly tried to arrest Blake, but were unsuccessful. Officer Rusten Sheskey tased Blake but it failed to stop him. Officer Vincent Arenas did so as well, also failing to stop Blake.

Video shows Blake then walking around his car as the officers have their guns drawn. Blake opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward. At that point, Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times.

Blake admitted to officers during the investigation that he did have a knife, which was found on the driver’s side floorboard, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Blake is in stable condition but is partially paralyzed, according to his father.

Following the shooting of Blake, riots erupted in Kenosha. Rioters set fire to a furniture store and garbage truck, and smashed street lights and car windows Monday night. (RELATED: Reporters Live From Wisconsin Riots Get Caught In Crossfire. Two People Shot. Daily Caller Reporter First To Render Aid)

Riots continued into the week, with two individuals being fatally shot early Wednesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, has been subsequently charged with six criminal counts including two counts of homicide and one attempted homicide.