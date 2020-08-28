Report Indicates Officers Tried To Tase Jacob Blake Twice Prior To Shooting Him In Back

Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also tased twice prior to the shooting according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

The incident began when officers received a call that Blake was at his girlfriend’s house and was not supposed to be there, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Police then reportedly tried to arrest Blake, but were unsuccessful. Officer Rusten Sheskey tased Blake but it failed to stop him. Officer Vincent Arenas did so as well, also failing to stop Blake.

Video shows Blake then walking around his car as the officers have their guns drawn. Blake opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward. At that point, Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times.

A Wisconsin police officer yesterday shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back. His 3 children were in the car, watching their father being shot. This is America. On August 28th, we will be marching against police brutality in Washington, DC, demanding justice. pic.twitter.com/ibrPD66Y1t — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 24, 2020

Blake admitted to officers during the investigation that he did have a knife, which was found on the driver’s side floorboard, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Blake is in stable condition but is partially paralyzed, according to his father.

Following the shooting of Blake, riots erupted in Kenosha. Rioters set fire to a furniture store and garbage truck, and smashed street lights and car windows Monday night. (RELATED: Reporters Live From Wisconsin Riots Get Caught In Crossfire. Two People Shot. Daily Caller Reporter First To Render Aid)

We’re out here in Wisconsin. A few hundred people just began to march. A small number of officers are guarding the courthouse, where a torched truck is parked pic.twitter.com/aXxvXsEger — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Riots continued into the week, with two individuals being fatally shot early Wednesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, has been subsequently charged with six criminal counts including two counts of homicide and one attempted homicide.