Man Receives His 5th DUI Charge, This Time For Riding Lawnmower While Intoxicated

A Delaware man received his fifth DUI for allegedly driving his lawnmower while intoxicated.

60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall was charged just after 4 p.m on Tuesday after troopers arrested him after they received a call about a man lying on the roadside near a lawnmower, according to a Delaware State Police report.

While troopers were on their way to check things out, police received another call that Cahall had been driving the lawnmower on the road and through different yards while acting disorderly. (RELATED: Drunk Woman Sentenced To 12 Days In Prison After Calling Police To Report An Intoxicated Driver While Driving Herself)

Police say the troopers found Cahall leaning against the lawnmower and could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Troopers then determined Cahall was driving his lawnmower drunk, according to the report.

When troopers attempted to arrest Cahall he allegedly resisted arrest and was not compliant. However, he eventually complied, according to the police report.

He was charged with fifth-offense DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, per the same report.

A fifth-offense DUI is considered a Class E felony in Delaware and carries a prison sentence of up to 5 years and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted, according to the Law Offices of Murray, Phillips and Gay.