‘Has The Science Changed That Dramatically In One Week?’: Chris Wallace Pushes Back On Biden Campaign

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace pushed back Sunday on former Vice President Joe Biden’s sudden pivot to in-person campaigning.

Wallace spoke with Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, who said that the campaign was simply “following the science” with regard to a return to a more traditional campaign trail. (RELATED: ‘I Think He’s Honest’: Don Lemon Admits He Loves To Watch Neil Cavuto, Says Chris Wallace Is ‘Not Really On Fox’)

WATCH:

Wallace began by quoting Biden, who said just last week that, if necessary, he could win the 2020 presidential campaign against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump from his basement.

“But on Thursday, the president talked — the vice president rather, he’s going to be out on the campaign trail, going to go to at least four swing states. Has the science changed that dramatically in one week?” Wallace asked.

Bedingfield said that the two things were not mutually exclusive saying that they could follow the proper health guidelines and still get out on the campaign trail safely.

“But answer my question,” Wallace pressed. “He said a week ago that he could win the election from home. He was asked that, he said ‘we will, we’ll follow the science,’ now he is going to go on a big campaign trail.”

“He said we will win by following the science,” Bedingfield repeated. “That’s what we’ve done from the outset, that’s what we will continue to do. That means we can hold socially distant, responsible events, you’re going to see him travel, you’re going to see him in battleground states.”

Wallace went on to ask about Biden’s other comments — namely that, should the scientists recommend it, he would be willing to close things down again in order to get the coronavirus under control.